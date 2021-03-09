Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) information and resources
EWU News
EWU Alum Places Flags for Vets
Eastern Washington University alumnus Ken Garman, along with EWU ROTC cadets, visited the Washington State Vietnam Memorial in Olympia and placed an EWU flag next to the name of each alumnus who died serving our [...]
EWU Adds Vaccination Requirement
With evolving situation, "it is in the best interest of the full university community to add a requirement for vaccinations." Incentives remain in place.
Women in Science Club Assists With STEM Tutoring
Members of the Women in Science-EWU Club, or WiSE, are volunteering their time and expertise to tutor K-12 STEM students.