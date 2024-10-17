Benefits Office News: Open Enrollment Benefits Fair is Oct. 30

EWU’s Benefits Office is hosting their Open Enrollment Benefits Fair, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the Walter and Myrtle Powers Reading Room in Hargreaves Hall.

Washington State Health Care Authority and EWU are proud to once again host the in-person benefits fair. The fair provides the opportunity to ask questions, receive information, and make any changes to your health care coverage. There will be vendors from Uniform Medical/Regence, Kaiser Permanente, Delta Dental of Washington, Willamette Dental, MetLife Vision, EyeMed, Davis Vision, Department of Retirement Systems, and other organizations.

The EWU Benefits Office team will also be available to answer any questions you may have regarding benefits and/or Open Enrollment.

Vendor presentations will be held from 10:30 a.m– 2:30 p.m. in Hargreaves Hall, 223. For additional benefits information, including the presentation schedule, go online.

If you are a supervisor or manager, please post the agenda to ensure all faculty and staff are aware of this opportunity.

**Please note that there is a change to the open enrollment timeframe. Open enrollment opens on Monday, Oct. 28 and closes on Monday,Nov. 25.