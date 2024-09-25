Wellness News: September is Suicide Prevention Month

Hello Campus community,

Wellness Wednesday will start sending out twice monthly e-news in October to update you about resources and opportunities for better health and career training.

We’re hitting the very last week of September, but didn’t want to overlook an important topic that impacts friends, families and communities.

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of mental health, especially as it pertains to suicide.

As one of the leading causes of death in the United States, almost all of us have been impacted by suicide in some way. Yet, it isn’t always easy to talk about mental health or depression. This month seeks to not only prevent suicide, but to open up a dialogue about mental health that destigmatizes depression and other mental illnesses.

Mental health struggles can affect anyone, even those who have no prior history of mental illness. It is important to both recognize warning signs and contributing factors to suicide, and prioritize mental well-being at a basic level.

Alan Deibel, licensed clinical professional counselor (LCPC), says, “Often, mental health gets the short end of the stick. If you don’t believe your mental health is important, there’s a good chance its priority will be delayed or postponed.”

One way to prioritize mental health, Deibel suggests, is to monitor daily moods and emotions. “Give consideration to how you feel from day to day, and how those feelings impact both your thoughts and actions.”

By “checking in” with these emotions, patterns can reveal certain stressors or situations that negatively impact mental health.

If these emotions are too much to handle alone, the National Institute of Mental Health has readily available resources for therapy and getting help.

While focusing on mental health isn’t always easy, the month of September invites us to re-evaluate our own mental well-being, begin an open dialogue about mental health, and ultimately work towards suicide prevention.

Remember, you are not alone. If you are struggling or in crisis, please utilize these resources.

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call, text, or chat 988 for confidential, free support available 24/7/365. Whether you're experiencing thoughts of suicide, a mental health crisis, substance use concerns, or emotional distress related to economic worries, relationships, sexual identity, illness, abuse, or loneliness, the 988 Lifeline is here to help. You don't have to be suicidal or in crisis to reach out—you can also call if you're concerned about someone else. Spanish language support is available.

Crisis Text Line: Text "HELLO" to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis support via text message. This service is available to anyone in crisis, whether you're experiencing anxiety, depression, or any other emotional distress.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline: 1.800.950.NAMI (6264) or text "NAMI" to 741741 for support and resources related to mental health concerns. NAMI provides a broad range of support for individuals, families, and communities.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline: 1.800.662.HELP (4357) for free, confidential, 24/7 treatment referral and information services for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

Ayuda En Español: Cuando usted llama al número 988.

National Maternal Mental Health Hotline: 1.833.9.HELPMOMS.

Don’t forget that as an EWU employee, you are eligible for free counseling and other resources through the Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Learn more by visiting EAP online or by calling 1.877.313.4455.