Benefits Office News: PEBB Open Enrollment Runs Oct. 28-Nov. 25

The PEBB Program’s annual open enrollment begins on Monday, Oct. 28 and is available through Monday, Nov. 25. Changes include new vision options.

New this year, your vision coverage is a separate plan and is no longer included with your medical plan. EWU pays the premium for your vision coverage, and you have three vendors to choose from. MetLife Vision, Davis Vision, and EyeMed Vision Care.

Open enrollment is your opportunity to make changes to your medical, dental, and new this year, separate vision plan benefits. Changes made during annual open enrollment are effective Jan. 1, 2025.

There are several changes to the benefit offerings this year that are highlighted below. Please see PEBB’s open enrollment information for all the changes that may affect you and your family.

Uniform Medical Plan: Washington State RX Services has changed their name to ArrayRX:

A new Diabetes Management Program will be available in 2025. Learn more online.

Kaiser Permanente CDHP and Uniform CDHP (High Deductible Plans):

Annual deductible increases to $1,650 for single subscribers and $3,300 for all other subscribers. This is required to comply with IRS rules.

Vision coverage is now a stand-alone benefit:

You now have the choice between Davis Vision by MetLife, EyeMed Vision, and MetLife Vision. You can find additional information online.

Medical Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), Limited Purpose FSA, and Dependent Care Assistance Plan (DCAP):

If you wish to participate, you must enroll/re-enroll every year through PEBB Navia Benefits or with an enrollment form. Both FSA plans have an annual maximum contribution of $3,200. DCAP remains the same at $5,000.

Health Savings Accounts (HSA):

IRS has increased the annual maximum contribution to $4,300 for single subscribers and $8,550 for families. HSA accounts are only available for employee’s enrolled in one of the CDHP (High deductible plans).

Learn more about the changes you can make on the HCA website at Open Enrollment (PEBB) , PEBB Virtual Benefits Fair and the October For Your Benefit newsletter or by attending the in person Benefits Fair from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Hargreaves Hall.

How do I make changes? Log into PEBB Benefits 24/7 or submit a paper form to your Benefits Office. Enrollment forms will be available on the HCA Website and on the Benefits Webpage on Inside EWU on Oct. 28, 2024.