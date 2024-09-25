Faculty Gown Rental Information

Important dates and information regarding faculty regalia rentals.

Make sure you’re ready for graduation by ordering your faculty regalia in advance. Ordering is open now for both semester and quarter graduation ceremonies.

If you require your regalia for semester commencement, please submit your order before March 18. Your regalia will arrive at the Eagle Store on April 24.

If you require your regalia for the quarter commencement, please submit your order before April 23. Your regalia will arrive at the Eagle Store on May 30.

March and April may seem far away but time will pass by before we know it. Make sure you are ordering your faculty rentals with plenty of time to spare to guarantee you have your regalia for commencement. You will not be able to order your regalia rental after the deadline has passed.

Please click on the link provided and select “Faculty + Staff” and then follow all of the prompts.

If you need any assistance in ordering please contact Elly Sears at extension #4652 or esears@ewu.edu and she will walk you through the process and answer any questions you may have.