JFK Showcasing Vote-Inspired Visuals

JFK Library is featuring an exhibit of vote-themed poster art created by EWU visual communication design students. The designs, displayed in the lobby and surrounding seating areas, will run until after election day, on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Sonja Durr, senior lecturer in the Department of Design, says the nonpartisan “Get Out the Vote” posters were created by VCD 3 (Design for Social Change) students over the past couple of years in an effort to inspire the youth vote on EWU’s Cheney campus.

The display features dozens of creative posters, in print and digital formats. It includes screen graphics, a small monitor with voter info for non-English speakers, and a social media campaign.

The designs, says Durr, are intended to be shared and printed by anyone interested. 

