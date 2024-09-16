EWU Students Receive $49,650 in Innovia Foundation Scholarships

Innovia Foundation has awarded Eastern Washington University students a total of $49,650 in scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The scholarships are among $339,888 that the Spokane-based foundation awarded to Eastern Washington and North Idaho students who are college-bound or pursing vocational or technical training.

Congratulations to the following EWU students for receiving Innovia Foundation awards:

Cultivating Potential Scholarship

Chayan Morales: $8,000

Sienna Smith: $8,000

Denny and Thelma Yasuhara Scholarship

Irie Cook: $1,000

Doris L. Kenney Memorial Scholarship

Dillon Ryan-Downing: $1,150

Dr. Mark Paxton Dental Scholarship

Olivia Kjack: $1,250

Skylar Winger: $1,250

Hoyt and Edith Schuyler Scholarship

Amari Printz-Hay: $1,000

Dillon Ryan-Downing: $1,500

Joe and June Fulton-Liberty High Scholarship

Maddie Haas: $2,000

Lucille I. Hudon Scholarship

Jordis Harmer: $3,000

Mondovi Grange/Wilson Farm Scholarship

Kate Le Sieur: $1,000

Samantha Odenrider: $500

Ren H. Rice Scholarship

Mario Antonio Reyes Serrano: $8,000

Maureen Waunch: $8,000

Stoll Scholarship