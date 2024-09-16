EWU Students Receive $49,650 in Innovia Foundation Scholarships

Innovia Foundation has awarded Eastern Washington University students a total of $49,650 in scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The scholarships are among $339,888 that the Spokane-based foundation awarded to Eastern Washington and North Idaho students who are college-bound or pursing vocational or technical training.

Congratulations to the following EWU students for receiving Innovia Foundation awards:

Cultivating Potential Scholarship

  • Chayan Morales: $8,000
  • Sienna Smith: $8,000

Denny and Thelma Yasuhara Scholarship

  • Irie Cook: $1,000

Doris L. Kenney Memorial Scholarship

  • Dillon Ryan-Downing: $1,150

Dr. Mark Paxton Dental Scholarship

  • Olivia Kjack: $1,250
  • Skylar Winger: $1,250

Hoyt and Edith Schuyler Scholarship

  • Amari Printz-Hay: $1,000
  • Dillon Ryan-Downing: $1,500

Joe and June Fulton-Liberty High Scholarship

  • Maddie Haas: $2,000

Lucille I. Hudon Scholarship

  • Jordis Harmer: $3,000

Mondovi Grange/Wilson Farm Scholarship

  • Kate Le Sieur: $1,000
  • Samantha Odenrider: $500

Ren H. Rice Scholarship

  • Mario Antonio Reyes Serrano: $8,000
  • Maureen Waunch: $8,000

Stoll Scholarship

  • Koda Coffman: $4,000

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University