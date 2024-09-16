EWU Students Receive $49,650 in Innovia Foundation Scholarships

Innovia Foundation has awarded Eastern Washington University students a total of $49,650 in scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year.
The scholarships are among $339,888 that the Spokane-based foundation awarded to Eastern Washington and North Idaho students who are college-bound or pursing vocational or technical training.
Congratulations to the following EWU students for receiving Innovia Foundation awards:
Cultivating Potential Scholarship
- Chayan Morales: $8,000
- Sienna Smith: $8,000
Denny and Thelma Yasuhara Scholarship
- Irie Cook: $1,000
Doris L. Kenney Memorial Scholarship
- Dillon Ryan-Downing: $1,150
Dr. Mark Paxton Dental Scholarship
- Olivia Kjack: $1,250
- Skylar Winger: $1,250
Hoyt and Edith Schuyler Scholarship
- Amari Printz-Hay: $1,000
- Dillon Ryan-Downing: $1,500
Joe and June Fulton-Liberty High Scholarship
- Maddie Haas: $2,000
Lucille I. Hudon Scholarship
- Jordis Harmer: $3,000
Mondovi Grange/Wilson Farm Scholarship
- Kate Le Sieur: $1,000
- Samantha Odenrider: $500
Ren H. Rice Scholarship
- Mario Antonio Reyes Serrano: $8,000
- Maureen Waunch: $8,000
Stoll Scholarship
- Koda Coffman: $4,000