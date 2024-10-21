Gov. Inslee Visits DPT Students

EWU’s first year Doctor of Physical Therapy students were surprised to see Gov. Jay Inslee walk through the WSU Health Sciences Spokane SAC building during their break from their PHTH 542 Patient Management 2 class on Oct. 14.

The governor approached a student and asked if he could come into the classroom to say hello. He thought the class was filled with Cougars…so it was a great opportunity to represent EWU on the WSU Spokane campus – and a great day to be an Eagle.

The selfie below shows adjunct faculty member Megan Kranenburg and Gov. Inslee with the students smiling in the background.