Tim Collins Update on Athletics

Message sent to Eagle community on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.



Eag Nation,



I am incredibly proud of the momentum we are building here at Eastern with the collaboration of our university leadership, our coaches and staff, and our community.



As President McMahan noted at Convocation, our student-athletes continue to excel both on the field and in the classroom, exemplifying the true spirit of our 4 G’s – Grit. Grace. Gratitude. And Greatness.



With this momentum in mind, the Board of Trustees, in conjunction with the President, has committed to positioning our university for success through processes like the SRA, the Strategic Plan, and the commitment to private fundraising efforts. These important processes reveal and strengthen the aspirations felt throughout our campus. And through these collective processes, it was made clear that Athletics is an active and vibrant contributor to our university’s mission.



One of the prongs of the EWU Strategic Plan is to invest in our people and places. And with that in mind, it is time to level up EWU Athletic facilities, specifically Roos Field. With $6 million already raised towards a $13 million fundraising effort, EWU will utilize a combination of philanthropy and facility-generated revenues to fund a stadium redesign to be on par with our Big Sky Conference peers.



As we have seen with events like the Night of Champions, or through new ticketing opportunities like the Bud Light Endzone Club, our fans are looking for amenities that they have become accustomed to at other venues.



More information on these efforts will be revealed in the coming weeks. But as the Eastern Eagles are Spokane County’s team, I know I can count on you, Eag Nation, to help us get shovels in the ground for this project.



Facilities like these help to welcome and engage our campus community and beyond. They show our commitment to a vibrant university community, one that helps provide a transformational experience for students and brings people together to celebrate being Eags!



See you on Saturday! And remember, wear BLACK! GO EAGS!



Tim CollinsEWU Director of Athletics



Help us get shovels in the ground – Donate Today



