Free Fitness Classes For Faculty and Staff

EWU Faculty and staff are invited to participate in free noon-time fitness classes.

Wellness and Movement Sciences is providing several options for the classes, which begin at noon and are offered Monday-Friday, in PEA 270, on the Cheney campus.

The 45-minute classes offer a chance to improve your fitness level while connecting with the campus community. And, all abilities are welcome!

The class schedule includes the following:

Group Strength | Monday and Friday

| Monday and Friday Yoga | Tuesday and Thursday (taught in conjunction with a student class)

| Tuesday and Thursday (taught in conjunction with a student class) Core Conditioning | Wednesday

| Wednesday Group Strength and Core Conditioning classes will begin Wednesday, Sept. 25. Yoga begins Tuesday, Oct. 1.

**If you have questions or need additional information, please email Melissa Elfering at melfering@ewu.edu.