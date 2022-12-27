Approved Policy Changes and Proposals Open for Comment

Approved Policy Changes
The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies effective Dec. 9, 2022:
- EWU Policy 101-03: Addressing the Board of Trustees
- EWU Policy 201-03: External Communications
- EWU Policy 201-06: Subpoenas, Public Records & Service of Process (new)
- EWU Policy 204-02: Postings & Flags
- EWU Policy 302-04: Intellectual Property Management
- EWU Policy 401-02: Additional or Outside Compensated Work
- EWU Policy 401-10: Remote Work (new)
- EWU Policy 402-01: Sexual Misconduct, Interpersonal Violence & Title IX Responsibilities
- EWU Policy 402-03: Accommodating Persons with Disabilities
- EWU Policy 901-01: Ethical Standards
- EWU Policy 901-02: Appropriate Use of University Resources
- EWU Policy 901-06: Hazing Prevention (new)
- WAC 172-121: Student Conduct Code (changes effective Jan. 9)
Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment
The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until Jan. 27.
You can submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Tawanka 215A. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact Annika Scharosch, associate vice president for civil rights, compliance and enterprise risk management, at 509.359.6724 or ascharosch@ewu.edu at least two days prior to the hearing.
- EWU Policy 203-01: Information Security
- Proponent: Vice President for Business and Finance
- Adds a new section to address the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation requirements for data breach notifications
- Adds a reference to the annual security awareness training required by the State of Washington to the appendix on data user responsibilities
- EWU Policy 407-01: Temporary Employment
- Proponent: Vice President for Business and Finance
- Clarifies that the minimum credit enrollment requirement for graduate service appointments is determined by Academic Policy 303-22 (Graduate Students)
- Clarifies that the limit on the number of hours a temporary employee can work commences on the first date of employment as a non-student
Policies Under Review
Finally, the following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in February. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees, they will be open to public comment.
- EWU Policy 201-01: Policy Management
- EWU Policy 204-07: Purchasing, Contracts & Agreements
- EWU Policy 402-02: Diversity & Nondiscrimination
- EWU Policy 402-03: Accommodating Persons with Disabilities
- EWU Policy 407-01: Temporary Employment
- EWU Policy 602-02: Immunizations
- WAC 172-118: Recreational Equipment
- WAC 172-121: Student Conduct Code
- WAC 172-135: Mandatory Medical Leave of Absence and Return