Update on Approved Policy Changes

Policy change updates sent to EWU employees on March 5 from Annika Scharosch, J.D., EWU’s associate vice president for civil rights, compliance and enterprise risk management and Title IX coordinator.

Approved Policy Changes

The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on February 23, 2024:

Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment

The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until April 19th. You can submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing on Thursday, April 18th at 8:00 a.m. in Tawanka 215A. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing.

EWU Policy 202-08: Identity Theft and Fraud Prevention Program Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business and Finance Adds language regarding EWU’s obligations to notify the Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General if it receives credible information indicating an applicant for federal student aid may have engaged in fraud or other criminal misconduct with respect to a financial aid application.

EWU Policy 402-02: Diversity and Nondiscrimination Policy Proponent: President’s Office Clarifies that employees are mandated to report any situations where an employee or student is experiencing discrimination or discriminatory harassment by an EWU employee, student, or the institution itself.

EWU Policy 603-01: Campus Safety, Security & Crime Prevention Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business and Finance Creates a new chapter to identify the reporting obligations of students and employees who are registered sex offenders or registered kidnapping offenders. Outlines the factors Housing and Residential Life considers when a registered offender applies to live on campus. Adds information about how to request an Eagle Walk for campus community members at the Catalyst and SIERR buildings.

WAC 172-122-200: Notice of Trespass Increases the duration of an interim trespass order from 24 hours to 72 hours.



Policies Under Initial Review

The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in May. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in June.