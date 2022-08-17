Fall Campus Covid Protocols

A message from EWU President Shari McMahan:

Campus Community,

The start of the ‘22-’23 academic year is quickly approaching and we are looking forward to the return of students and the energy they bring to all campus locations. The fall schedule includes a full slate of inspiring in-person classes, exciting events and activities, and opportunities to cheer on student athletes. I am confident we can do all of these things together while ensuring that our community stays Eagle Strong. With this in mind, please take a few minutes to review the various steps you can take to stay healthy, familiarize yourself with our current Covid-19 protocols and requirements, and learn more about resources available to you.

While transmission rates are currently low in our region, taking the following steps will support the health and safety of all members of the Eagle Family:

Stay home if you are sick: If you are experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID, such as a sore throat, fever, or cough, please stay home and get tested for COVID. If you need a COVID test, please visit EWU’s testing website for information about how to obtain a free test. We encourage all faculty, students, and staff to have some at-home tests on-hand.

If you are experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID, such as a sore throat, fever, or cough, please stay home and get tested for COVID. If you need a COVID test, please visit EWU’s testing website for information about how to obtain a free test. We encourage all faculty, students, and staff to have some at-home tests on-hand. Get vaccinated: stay up to date with your COVID vaccines. EWU requires all students and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved religious or medical exemption. If you have not submitted your vaccination information to Med+Proctor, you must provide proof of vaccination before the 10th day of the term or be subject to enforcement actions per EWU policies. Please visit this website for instructions on how to do so. If you have already been fully vaccinated, we recommend that you consider getting a booster shot to reduce your risk. More information about booster shots is available here. Free vaccinations will also be available on campus during Neighborfest from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 23, on the campus mall.

For more information about EWU’s COVID protocols or to submit a question/concern, please visit ewu.edu/coronavirus.

As we launch into the academic year, please remember that each of us has the opportunity to make a positive difference for someone else in our community by simply extending care and kindness. EWU is known to be a welcoming, tight-knit community, and I hope you will join me in demonstrating this every day.

I look forward to seeing you on-campus and appreciate all you do to make our EWU community stronger!

Shari