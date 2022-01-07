EWU Responds to Washington State Pass Closures and Omicron Concerns

The following letter was sent to all EWU students on Jan. 7, 2022:

We are excited to welcome you all back to campus!

The state has experienced inclement weather resulting in the closure of multiple roads and passes from the westside. Therefore, the University is temporarily suspending the “drop due to non-attendance” section of the classroom attendance policy. Faculty will be providing leniency for attendance on the first few days of class. If you are unable to attend class, please contact your instructor directly.

With the rise of the Omicron variant, the University has been closely monitoring all directions and information from the CDC, Washington State Department of Health, and the Spokane Regional Health District. EWU is committed to keeping our community safe and healthy as we navigate the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.

As we embark upon the start of this term, please consider reviewing information from our COVID response team on the EWU Winter 2022 Covid protocols website.

Here are some relevant highlights from our Covid protocols in place:

First and most importantly, please stay home if you are not feeling well or have been exposed to Covid. If you have Covid symptoms, get tested as it is the only way to know if you have Covid or something else. If you test positive for Covid, let the university know. If you test negative for Covid, stay home until your symptoms improve (if you have had a fever, please wait 24 hours after it has passed).



Please consider taking advantage of the free testing available to all students and employees.



The University is still maintaining and reinforcing the indoor masking requirement, following the order of the Governor. Please know that if students refuse to wear a mask in the classroom, they may be asked to leave by faculty.



It is also important to note that though we have the opportunity to begin the term in-person and face-to-face, however we will continue to monitor the situation and will announce any changes that might impact instruction and extracurricular activities.

I hope you all had a pleasant and restful time through the holidays and stayed safe and healthy. Thank you for resilience and entrusting your academic endeavors with Eastern through these uncertain times. We must continue to offer compassion and support to one another. Extending grace to our fellow Eagles will help us get through this together.

Take care of yourself and each other.

Jon

Provost & Vice President of Academic Affairs