WSDOT Warns Motorists about Cross-State Travel – Passes Closed Until Sunday

Jan. 7 Update: In response to the closure of multiple roads and passes from the westside, EWU is temporarily suspending the “drop due to non-attendance” section of the classroom attendance policy. Faculty will be providing leniency for attendance on the first few days of class. If you are unable to attend class, please contact your instructor directly.
| Read more in the full letter to students
The following message is from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and has been updated to reflect passes closed until Sunday, Jan. 9. See the latest news updates and closure information on the WSDOT Blog.
Extreme weather has created havoc across much of Washington state, resulting in the closure of Snoqualmie, Stevens, White and Blewett passes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Conditions are hazardous with snow slides, trees falling and high avalanche concerns – making in unsafe for snowplow and avalanche control crews. Passes will not reopen until Sunday. Additionally, Oregon’s I-84 is closed to all vehicles.
The current conditions on the passes include heavy snowfall, near-zero visibility and debris falling from the mountains onto the highways. Once the snowfall lets up, the forecast calls for heavy rain, including freezing rain, which will increase avalanche issues.
The WSDOT is actively monitoring each closure area and is prepared to begin work once it is safe. Until then, WSDOT is encouraging anyone with plans for cross-state travel to adjust those plans for at least the next couple of days.
Please stay informed about conditions, chain requirements and closures throughout the weekend by accessing the following sites:
- Check out the newly updated WSDOT Travel Map with options to view alerts, restrictions, weather stations and traffic cameras.
- Look up WSDOT Real Time Travel Data for a particular road or route online using the new WSDOT website or track it on the WSDOT App.
- Follow WSDOT’s social media accounts, such as Twitter and Facebook, including @snoqualmiepass and @wsdot_east on Twitter.
- Pre-program 530 AM and 1610 AM to vehicle radios for highway advisory radio alerts.
- Check current chain and traction requirements on the new WSDOT Mountain Passes Webpage –or by calling 5-1-1 and watching for highway advisory signs.
- On Interstate 90, Snoqualmie Pass travelers can receive text alerts for pass delays of 30 minutes or longer – text “wsdot snoqualmie” to 468311 to subscribe, and “wsdot stop” to unsubscribe.
- WSDOT’s road work, as always, will be prioritized based on safety, resources and pre-existing plowing priority maps based on volume and/or critical roads.
When travel resumes, please be prepared by carrying chains and other WSDOT recommended winter driving essentials.