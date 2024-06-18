Staff Inservice Day: July 23

EWU staff members are encouraged to attend an Inservice Day from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 in the Walter and Mrytle Powers Reading Room, in Hargreaves Hall.

Led by facilitator Carlee Osbourne, MLIS, education and awareness specialist of the Washington State Employee Assistance Program’s Workforce Support and Wellbeing Department, the Inservice Day is a great opportunity to discover what is available to support your wellbeing at work and explore practical strategies and techniques to incorporate wellness into daily routines.

A taco-bar will be provided for lunch, offering gluten free and vegetarian options. Individuals with additional dietary restrictions, please send an email to HR@ewu.edu.

Please RSVP online to attend.