Social Workers to Improve Firearm Safety in Rural Communities

EWU School of Social Work is seeking social workers for a project to improve firearm safety, and reduce gun-related injuries, in rural and frontier communities.

The EWU School of Social Work is proud to collaborate with the University of Washington’s Schools of Social Work and Public Health to bring critical training on secure firearm storage to rural and frontier communities in Eastern Washington. This partnership, funded by the UW Population Health Initiative, aims to empower social workers to better counsel clients about secure storage of firearms during times of crisis by having one conversation at a time.

The initiative builds upon the research that Kelsey Conrick, PhD, of the Firearm Injury & Policy Research Program, has done about equipping social workers to have confident, compassionate conversations with clients about reducing access to lethal means during crises. For more details, review Conrick’s latest publication in Social Work.

About the Project:

Co-led by Conrick and Stacey DeFries, MSW, UW School of Social Work, this pilot project seeks to:

Train Social Workers – Adapting evidence-based communication strategies for counseling on firearm safety to the social work context.

Promote Safety in Diverse Communities – Ensuring resources resonate across rural and urban settings, addressing diverse cultural, racial, and linguistic needs.

Call to Action!

Are you a social worker passionate about preventing firearm injuries and supporting community safety? EWU Social Work is seeking social workers with the following qualifications to participate in this groundbreaking pilot project:

MSW degree

At least two years of professional practice experience

Experience working with high-risk individuals or families

Willingness to engage in firearm-related discussions with clients multiple times per week

Participating social workers will be compensated for completing a 90-minute virtual interview, contributing valuable insights that will shape training and resources for social workers nationwide.

Join Us in Making an Impact!

Your expertise can help make Eastern Washington communities safer. If you’re interested in participating, reach out to Sarah Featherly at the EWU School of Social Work, at sfeatherly@ewu.edu.

Together, we can lead the way in promoting safety and wellness across our region!