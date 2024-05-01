September EAP: Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. As September begins, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you, your family and our Eastern Eagle community:

EAP Events and Webinars

Join us every Wednesday at noon in September as we continue with our Wellness Wednesdays series! Each month will have a themed topic and all sessions will relate to that topic. In September, our series continues with the following:

Resilience in Action: Strategies for Overcoming Challenges and Managing Stress

EAP’s September series of micro-trainings is designed to empower you with the tools and strategies needed to build resilience, overcome adversity, and manage stress effectively. From understanding the foundations of resilience to applying practical techniques in both personal and professional settings, each session offers actionable insights to help you thrive amidst challenges. Join us this month to enhance your resilience, reduce stress, and cultivate a mindset that turns obstacles into opportunities for growth and success. Register HERE.

Sept. 4 | What Is Resilience?

Discover the power of a resilient mindset and how it can lead to increased well-being and success.

Sept. 11 | How to Face Adversity with Resilience

This training will provide tools to help you bounce back stronger from setbacks, keeping you on track toward your goals despite obstacles.

Sept. 18 | How to Overcome Obstacles at Work with Resilience

Learn techniques to strengthen your resilience in the workplace and maintain your professional momentum.

Sept. 25 | Strategies for Coping with Stress

Discover how to identify stress triggers, develop healthy habits, and maintain balance in your personal and professional life.

EAP Orientations

EAP Orientation for Supervisors, Leaders, and HR Professionals: Monday, Sept. 9 | 3:30-4 p.m.

EAP Orientation to the Employee Assistance Program: Monday, Sept. 9 | 10-10:30 a.m.

If you can’t attend the live September webinars? Check out future dates.

Work/Life Resources

In September, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you better understand and practicebecoming more creative and trying new activities.Get started by viewing this month’s on-demand seminar, Crafting Joy: Finding Fulfillment in Creative Pursuits, available beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17 through the Work/Life site. Just login with your Work/Life Access Code: EWU.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month

National Suicide Prevention Month serves as a vital reminder that mental health struggles can affect anyone, and it’s essential to foster environments where open conversations about mental well-being are encouraged. To support our community, we have curated resources designed to educate, support, and provide hope to those who may be struggling, as well as their loved ones.



Crisis Support:

In times of crisis, knowing where to turn for immediate help can be lifesaving. If there is an emergency or immediate danger of harm, please call 911.

For those who need crisis support, the following resources are available to provide help and hope:988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call, text, or chat 988 for confidential, free support available 24/7/365. Whether you’re experiencing thoughts of suicide, a mental health crisis, substance use concerns, or emotional distress related to economic worries, relationships, sexual identity, illness, abuse, or loneliness, the 988 Lifeline is here to help. You don’t have to be suicidal or in crisis to reach out—you can also call if you’re concerned about someone else. Spanish language support is available.

Crisis Text Line : Text “HELLO” to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis support via text message. This service is available to anyone in crisis, whether you’re experiencing anxiety, depression, or any other emotional distress.

: Text “HELLO” to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis support via text message. This service is available to anyone in crisis, whether you’re experiencing anxiety, depression, or any other emotional distress. National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline : 1.800.950.NAMI (6264) or text “NAMI” to 741741 for support and resources related to mental health concerns. NAMI provides a broad range of support for individuals, families, and communities.

: 1.800.950.NAMI (6264) or text “NAMI” to 741741 for support and resources related to mental health concerns. NAMI provides a broad range of support for individuals, families, and communities. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline : 1.800.662.HELP (4357) for free, confidential, 24/7 treatment referral and information services for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

: 1.800.662.HELP (4357) for free, confidential, 24/7 treatment referral and information services for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. Teen Link (for those under 21): 1.866.TEENLINK to talk to a peer.

(for those under 21): 1.866.TEENLINK to talk to a peer. The Trevor Project (for LGBTQ+ young people): 1.866.488.7386, text 678-678, or dial 988, then press 3.

(for LGBTQ+ young people): 1.866.488.7386, text 678-678, or dial 988, then press 3. Veterans Crisis Line (for current and former service members): Dial 988, then press 1.

(for current and former service members): Dial 988, then press 1. Trans Lifeline (peer support for transgender persons): 1.877.565.8860.

(peer support for transgender persons): 1.877.565.8860. Native and Strong Lifeline (when calling from a Washington area code): Dial 988, then press 4.

(when calling from a Washington area code): Dial 988, then press 4. Native Resource Hub : 1.866.491.1683 for assistance navigating behavioral health systems for tribes and tribally affiliated individuals.

: 1.866.491.1683 for assistance navigating behavioral health systems for tribes and tribally affiliated individuals. Deaf or Hard of Hearing : Text 988, dial 711 then 988 for TTY, or call 988 Videophone for ASL users.

: Text 988, dial 711 then 988 for TTY, or call 988 Videophone for ASL users. Ayuda En Español : Cuando usted llama al número 988.

: Cuando usted llama al número 988. Washington State Problem Gambling Helpline : Call or text 1.800.547.6133.

: Call or text 1.800.547.6133. National Maternal Mental Health Hotline : 1.833.9.HELPMOMS.

: 1.833.9.HELPMOMS. Disaster Distress Helpline: 1.800.985.5990.

Additional Suicide Prevention and Intervention Resources:

Crisis Connections : Offers a 24-hour crisis line with interpreter services in over 240 languages, including support for suicide prevention and mental health crises. Callers can request an interpreter in their preferred language when they contact the crisis line. Phone : 1.866.4CRISIS (1.866.427.4747)





: Offers a 24-hour crisis line with interpreter services in over 240 languages, including support for suicide prevention and mental health crises. Callers can request an interpreter in their preferred language when they contact the crisis line. Consejo Counseling and Referral Service : Provides bilingual mental health counseling and suicide prevention services with a focus on the Latino community. Phone : 206.461.4880





: Provides bilingual mental health counseling and suicide prevention services with a focus on the Latino community. Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) : Offers culturally appropriate suicide prevention and mental health services in various Asian languages. Phone : 206.695.7600





: Offers culturally appropriate suicide prevention and mental health services in various Asian languages. International Community Health Services (ICHS) : Provides mental health and suicide prevention services in multiple languages, tailored to the cultural needs of Asian and Pacific Islander communities. Phone : 206.788.3700





: Provides mental health and suicide prevention services in multiple languages, tailored to the cultural needs of Asian and Pacific Islander communities. Sea Mar Community Health Centers : Offers comprehensive mental health care, including suicide prevention and intervention, with services available in Spanish and other languages. Sea Mar operates a 24/7 Behavioral Health Crisis Line. Phone : 1.855.289.4503 (24/7 Behavioral Health Crisis Line)





: Offers comprehensive mental health care, including suicide prevention and intervention, with services available in Spanish and other languages. Sea Mar operates a 24/7 Behavioral Health Crisis Line. El Centro de la Raza : Provides crisis intervention, including suicide prevention, within the Latino community. Their mental health services are offered in Spanish. Phone : 206.957.4634





: Provides crisis intervention, including suicide prevention, within the Latino community. Their mental health services are offered in Spanish. 24-Hour Crisis Line (through Crisis Connections): Offers immediate support for mental health crises, including suicide prevention, with interpreter services available. Callers can request an interpreter for assistance in their preferred language. Phone : 206.461.3222 or 1.866.427.4747

(through Crisis Connections): Offers immediate support for mental health crises, including suicide prevention, with interpreter services available. Callers can request an interpreter for assistance in their preferred language.

Additional Crisis-Related Resources:

Web Resources

General Resources for Parents and Educators

And, if you’re struggling, or looking for some support, guidance, or useful resources, please know that our EAP is here for you — don’t hesitate to reach out by calling 1.877.313.4455 or going online.