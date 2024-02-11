Podcast Partnership Highlights Education

Donita Torres, associate professor, School of Education, is doing a collaborative EWU podcast about education in partnership with WSU.

OPTICal allusion‘s fist episode aired on Oct. 8 and there will be more to come. The podcast focuses on reimagining education for today’s world, and empowering classrooms with equity, wellness and innovation. It aims to provide tips and storytelling that inspired conversations and ideas that help educators build a vibrant, diverse learning community.

Use the QR code below to access the podcast.