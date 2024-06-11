Noontime Pickelball: Tuesdays and Thursdays

This fall, you don’t even have to leave campus to get in your daily exercise.

Pickleball games are offered every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. in Gym 264. There are four courts available to play on, and you can check out a pickleball paddle at the front desk if you don’t have your own.

“This is a great way to meet and socialize with other members of the campus community,” says David Millet, director of EWU’s veterans resource center. “Pickleball is fun and easy to learn.”

Not only is pickleball welcoming to beginners, but playing can also burn up to 600 calories per hour. Pickleball also promotes overall physical wellness, and can help you reach the 150 minutes of physical activity per week recommended by the American Heart Association.

It’s free to play, and there’s loaner gear, so what are you waiting for? See you at the gym!