Leadership Message Regarding Free Speech and Planned Protest

Message from Lea Jarnagin, vice president for student affairs, and Jonathan Anderson, provost and vice president for academic affairs, sent to via email on Tuesday, May 7.

Dear campus community,

Earlier today the University became aware of a planned demonstration tomorrow on the Cheney campus by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) of Spokane and the Eastern WA branch of PSL entitled “All Out for Gaza”. While we are not always notified in advance, it is our goal to keep you informed when we are.

We support civil and responsible expression for our students, faculty and staff while also maintaining our community’s commitment to the dignity and safety of all human persons. With this commitment comes the responsibility for those who may become involved in demonstrations to strive for activities to be grounded in mutual respect and civility. We recognize that robust debate may at times lead to disagreements, and even discomfort. Yet, it is through these challenging conversations that we grow as individuals and as a community.

As a public institution, EWU complies with the First Amendment rights of individuals and organizations/groups. You can learn more about free speech and your rights on our campus by visiting:

EWU’s commitment is to support your educational journey, and we want you to recognize the potency of your voice. Collectively, we can establish an inclusive learning environment where every student thrives.

In gratitude,

Lea M. Jarnagin, Ed.D., Jonathan W. Anderson, Ph.D.,

Vice President for Student Affairs Provost and VP for Academic Affairs

REACH OUT IF YOU NEED US: