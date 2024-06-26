Kevin Criswell Research on Student Mental Health Available

Kevin Criswell, PhD, recently reported findings from a 3-year study of EWU students on the effects of internalized stigma in students with chronic mental and/or physical health conditions.

Internalized stigma is a result of internalizing negative stereotypes associated with a social label, Crisswell explains. An example would be a student with depression who may be assumed to be more lazy than the average student, based on the “depression” label, he says.

Such labels can have a detrimental impact as students with depression may eventually internalize that labeling and assume that they must be “lazy” and be more likely to think and act in ways consistent with being “lazy.” 

Criswell’s findings suggested that internalized stigma, when it is present in students with mental and/or physical chronic health conditions, is a good indicator that they are likely experiencing greater stress as well as diminished physical and psychological quality of life at that time.

However, the data did not support a causal relationship from internalized stigma to later stress and quality of life. Taken together, this suggests that internalized stigma may be good indicator of multiple health outcomes, and further work should clarify what predicts the development of and reduces the risk of internalized stigma.

Interested EWU students and faculty can access the full peer-reviewed article “Effects of internalized stigma on quality of life and stress in undergraduate students with chronic health conditions” via the PSYCArticles database, available through EWU’s libraries. The article is also listed on APA PsycNet.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University