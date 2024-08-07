Heat Safety Notice

As the temperatures continue to rise, we want to ensure that all employees who work outside and their supervisors are taking appropriate precautions, so we are providing the following as a reminder for Employees:
• Ensure you are hydrated before arriving at work
• While working outside in hot temperatures, drink enough water to remain hydrated, at least one quart of water per hour should be consumed
• Look out for signs of heat-related illness in yourself and your coworkers
• Remove all PPE during breaks to ensure maximum cooling
• Whenever possible avoid working alone in the hot locations
• Attend annual Heat Exposure Training, if you have not done so. The link is here. You can scroll down and click on “Required Training—Heat Stress.”
If you are a supervisor, you are responsible for:
• Ensuring employees have access to adequate supplies of drinking water
• Making sure employees are provided with frequent breaks to allow for hydration and cooling off
• Designating a person to check on the employee at least every two hours to look for signs of heat-related illness, if an employee must work by themselves
• Attending annual Heat Exposure Training, if you have not done so. The link is here. You can scroll down and click on “Required Training—Heat Stress.”
Additional information is available regarding Outdoor Heat Exposure at this link or you can contact EHS by email at envhea@ewu.edu or by phone at 509.359.6496.
Human Resources Office