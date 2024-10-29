EWU PCE & Excel Education Course: New Equity Course for ALL Educators.

Eastern Washington University Professional and Continuing Education (PCE) is offering a course for educators that provides all 15 of the equity-based school practice clock hours needed for recertification in Washington State.

The Equity Centered Educator course aligns with cultural competency, diversity, equity, and inclusion standards that build racially literate, equitable classrooms. This online course will help educators transform knowledge and understanding of cultural competency, diversity, equity, and inclusion into classroom practices. Learn more by visiting PCE Clock Hours & Trainings online.

What is the equity-based school practices requirement in Washington? All Washington State Teachers must complete 15 clock hours or the equivalent for certificate renewal, and administrators need to complete 10 clock hours or the equivalent.

The course is also helpful for educators teaching in other states, as it provides helpful strategies for an inclusive classroom in any state.