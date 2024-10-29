EWU PCE & Excel Education Course: New Equity Course for ALL Educators.

Eastern Washington University Professional and Continuing Education (PCE) is offering a course for educators that provides all 15 of the equity-based school practice clock hours needed for recertification in Washington State.

The Equity Centered Educator course aligns with cultural competency, diversity, equity, and inclusion standards that build racially literate, equitable classrooms. This online course will help educators transform knowledge and understanding of cultural competency, diversity, equity, and inclusion into classroom practices. Learn more by visiting PCE Clock Hours & Trainings online.

What is the equity-based school practices requirement in Washington? All Washington State Teachers must complete 15 clock hours or the equivalent for certificate renewal, and administrators need to complete 10 clock hours or the equivalent. 

The course is also helpful for educators teaching in other states, as it provides helpful strategies for an inclusive classroom in any state.

Excel-Education-and-EWU-Professional-and-Continuing-EducationDownload

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University