EAP: June 2024

Hello everyone – As June begins, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family:

EAP Events and Webinars

This month, the Washington State EAP is excited to share our expanded roster of *live* events and webinars. We hope that you will be able to join us for the following events:

Navigating Change in Challenging Times

In our ever-changing world, learning how to navigate change is an essential skill—one that can be developed. In this webinar we’ll talk about the impact of change, actions you can take to navigate change based on your unique response to stress, and resources available to support you.

Monday, June 24 | 3-4 p.m.

Leading the Human Side of Change

In this presentation leaders will understand their own response to change and how this impacts their ability to lead others through the change process; gain a better understanding of the impact of change on employees; learn leadership strategies that will support their team through change; begin to develop a plan to support their team; earn what resources are available to support leaders and teams through change.

Thursday, June 13 | 3:30-4:30 p.m. and Friday, June 28 | 3:30–4:30 p.m.

EAP Orientation for Supervisors, Leaders, and HR Professionals

This is a new monthly EAP orientation with a focus on the EAP benefits available to supervisors,

leaders, and HR professionals. Tuesday, June 25 | 9-9:30 a.m.

EAP Orientation to the Employee Assistance Program

Learn about all the EAP offers through a live 30-minute EAP Orientation webinar. Tuesday, June 11 | 11– 11:30 a.m.

Can’t attend the live June webinars? Check out future dates. In addition, EAP offers on demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including EAP Orientation, depression and anxiety relating to stress, emotional intelligence, and more.

Work/Life

In June, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources about the basics of living well so you can explore self-care strategies to improve physical health, nurture mental wellbeing, foster positive relationships, and adopt healthy habits. Get started by viewing this month’s on-demand seminar, “Living Well 365 – Igniting Motivation for a Fulfilling Life” – it’s available beginning Tuesday, June 18th through the Work/Life site: just login with your Organization Code, EWU .

Monthly Resources

As we celebrate Loving Day, Pride Month, and Juneteenth in June, it’s essential to recognize the interconnected themes of love, freedom, and equality that unite these commemorations. Loving Day, observed on June 12, honors the 1967 Supreme Court decision in Loving v. Virginia, which struck down laws banning interracial marriage, affirming the fundamental right to marry regardless of race. Pride Month, celebrated throughout June, highlights the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights and commemorates the Stonewall Riots of 1969, which ignited the modern gay rights movement. Juneteenth, observed on June 19, marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865, symbolizing a significant milestone in the long struggle for racial equality in the United States. Each of these observances reflects a crucial victory against discrimination and the persistent efforts to achieve justice and equality for all.

Recognizing Loving Day, Pride Month, and Juneteenth is vital as they collectively underscore the importance of celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion in our society. By honoring these days, we acknowledge the progress made and the work that still lies ahead in combating racism, homophobia, and other forms of prejudice. These commemorations remind us of the resilience and courage of those who fought for their rights and the ongoing necessity to uphold and protect those hard-won freedoms. Through education, advocacy, and community engagement, we can continue to build a more equitable and loving world where everyone is free to be their true selves and live without fear of discrimination.

**f you’re struggling, or looking for some support, guidance, or useful resources, please know that our EAP is here for you — don’t hesitate to reach out: 1.877.313.4455 or online.