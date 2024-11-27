December EAP: Tools for Everyday Living

As December begins, our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is offering the following resources to support you and your family:



EAP Events and Webinars

This month, the Washington State EAP is excited to share our on-demand Wellness Wednesday series, available starting Monday, Dec. 2. These sessions are designed to help you prepare for the new year with hope and intention. All sessions will be available on-demand. Visit our EAP website for access.



Building Lasting Habits for the New Year!

As the year comes to a close, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how small, intentional changes can lead to big improvements in your well-being. Our December Wellness Wednesday series focuses on building sustainable habits to set you up for success in the new year. From understanding the science of habits to cultivating a positive mindset, each session offers actionable insights and strategies to help you create lasting change. Join us to explore how small steps can lead to meaningful transformation and a healthier, more fulfilling life.



Week 1: Understanding the Habit Loop

Discover the mechanics of habit formation and learn how to use the “habit loop” to your advantage. This session explores how cues, cravings, responses, and rewards drive behavior—and how you can disrupt unhealthy patterns to build better habits.



Week 2: The Power of Intrinsic Motivation Explore how intrinsic motivation—fueled by purpose and personal values—can help you stay committed to your goals. Learn how to connect habits to your “why” and create routines that align with what truly matters to you.



Week 3: Habit Hacks for a Healthier Routine Small changes can lead to big results. This session provides practical habit hacks, including habit stacking, environmental design, and progress tracking, to make healthy behaviors easier to adopt and maintain.



Week 4: Cultivating Positive Self-Talk The way you speak to yourself matters. Learn how to identify negative patterns, reframe unproductive thoughts, and use affirmations to boost confidence and resilience. This session will empower you to stay motivated and embrace a positive mindset as you move into the new year. All sessions will be available on-demand. Visit our EAP website for access.



Live EAP webinars will return in January 2025. Until then, EAP offers on-demand webinars on a variety of subjects, including EAP Orientation, depression and anxiety related to stress, emotional intelligence, and more. Work/Life In December, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you gain knowledge about the tools and skills essential for daily living: take inventory of the different tools you have in your figurative toolbox and learn about new tools you can add. Get started by viewing this month’s on-demand seminar, “Toolbox Talks” – it’s available beginning Tuesday, Dec. 17, through the Work/Life site: just log in with your Work/Life Access Code: EWU.



Monthly Resources for December 2024 and January 2025



Holiday Support and Personal Well-Being

The holiday season is a time of celebration, but it can also bring unique challenges. Managing these seasonal stressors is essential to starting the new year with health and balance. Prioritizing your well-being now helps you build resilience, maintain optimism, and set the foundation for a fulfilling and hopeful year ahead. “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” – Desmond Tutu



As we move into the new year, it’s a great time to focus on setting habits that nurture emotional well-being, build connections, and support personal growth. These habits aren’t about drastic changes—they’re small, intentional practices that bring balance to daily life:

Mindful Transitions: Take a moment between activities to pause, breathe, and reset. This can help you stay present and reduce feelings of overwhelm.

Gratitude Practices: Start or end your day by listing three things you’re grateful for. Consistently practicing gratitude can boost mood and shift perspective.

Weekly Check-ins: Spend 10 minutes each week reflecting on what went well, your challenges, and how you can support yourself moving forward.

Building Connection: Make it a habit to reach out to one person each week—a friend, family member, or colleague—for meaningful conversation or support.



Resource Highlight: Plan for Building Resilience Workbook

Discover actionable steps to strengthen your resilience and maintain balance during transitions. Start your journey here. Explore Practical Tools and Resources for Support: Tips for Managing Mental Health During the Holidays Finding Joy During Difficult Times How to Cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder By focusing on intentional and meaningful habits, you can enter 2025 with a renewed sense of balance and purpose—without the pressure of resolutions. We hope you find the additional resources below helpful as we see 2024 come to a close.



If you’re struggling or looking for support, guidance, or valuable resources, please know that our EAP is here for you—don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online.