Approved Policy Changes: As Of Dec. 13

Email sent to EWU faculty and staff on Jan. 2, 2025 by Annika Scharosch, J.D., associate vice president for civil rights, compliance & business services, Title IX coordinator
Campus Community,
Approved Policy Changes
The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on December 13, 2024:
- EWU Policy 204-07: Purchasing, Contracts & Agreements
- EWU Policy 402-01: Sexual Misconduct, Interpersonal Violence & Title IX Responsibilities
- EWU Policy 402-02: Diversity & Nondiscrimination
- EWU Policy 402-05: Discrimination & Title IX Investigations & Resolutions
- EWU Policy 402-06: Pregnancy and Parental Leave
- EWU Policy 405-01: Dependent Children and Spouses Tuition Waiver
- EWU Policy 409-04: State and Instructional Employee Tuition Waivers
- EWU Policy 603-10: Service Animals
- WAC 172-330: Small Works Roster
Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment
The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until January 31st. You may submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing on Friday, January 31st at 12:00 p.m. in Tawanka 215A. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing.
- EWU Policy 101-01: University Organization
- Updates the policy language to reflect changes to EWU’s mission, vision, and values previously approved by the Board of Trustees
- EWU Policy 204-01: Space Utilization
- Adds a provision indicating the allocation and utilization of space on campus must prioritize the student experience, facilitate easy access to services, and support the holistic journey of students
- Updates membership of the Space Planning and Advisory Committee
- Simplifies the space request process
- Excludes space at the Catalyst and SIERR buildings from the policy
- EWU Policy 401-02: Additional or Outside Compensated Work
- Adds language indicating an EWU employee may not take on additional work at EWU if the combination of their regular job and additional work exceeds 134% FTE during any term of the academic year. For example, if the additional employment is teaching and the employee is already employed in another capacity by the university on a full-time basis, the teaching may not exceed 5 quarter credits or 3 semester credits. Exceptions may be approved by an employee’s regular direct supervisor and vice president. This addition is consistent with similar language regarding overload in the collective bargaining agreement for faculty.
Policies Under Initial Review
The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in February. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in May.
- EWU Policy 301-01: Academic Organization
- EWU Policy 302-05: Integrity in Research
- EWU Policy 406-01: Exempt Employment
- EWU Policy 407-01: Temporary Employment
- WAC 172-10-080: Costs of Public Records
If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.
Sincerely,
Annika Scharosch, J.D.
Assoc. Vice President for Civil Rights, Compliance & Business Services
Title IX Coordinator
Interim Co-Assoc. Vice President for Facilities & Planning
Eastern Washington University
(509) 359-6724
Pronouns: She, Her