Approved Policy Changes and Policy Proposals Open for Comment

Approved Policy Changes

Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies effective Feb. 24, 2023:

Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment

The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under Review Policies in Process. You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until April 27. You can submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, in Tawanka 215A. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact Annika Scharosch, J.D., associate vice president for civil rights, compliance and enterprise risk management and Title IX coordinator, at ascharosch@ewu.edu at least two days prior to the hearing.

Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business & Finance

Identifies the level of authority for various types of policies and indicates that lower-level policies must conform to higher-level policies

Updates the procedures for receiving comments about proposed policy changes

Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business & Finance

Commits EWU to take action to remove unnecessary barriers that prevent small, diverse, and veteran-owned businesses from participating in the procurement process. Identifies certain steps Procurement and Contracts must take to increase the diversity of EWU’s suppliers.

Consistent with RCW 39.26.340, requires EWU have a data sharing agreement in place before sharing any Category 3 or 4 level data with an outside person/entity

Identifies steps for reviewing and approving material transfer agreements

EWU Policy 402-02: Diversity & Nondiscrimination Policy Proponents: Vice Presidents for Diversity & Inclusion and Business & Finance Adds a new chapter regarding athletic participation. Indicates all students are welcome to try out for and participate in intercollegiate athletics. Transgender students who wish to participate must meet all of the requirements of the National College Athletic Association’s Transgender Student-Athlete Participation Policy. Eligibility decisions are made by the NCAA. Prospective students who have questions about eligibility should contact the Office of Athletic Compliance. Indicates that membership and participation in club sports is open to all students, while the eligibility criteria for intercollegiate leagues or tournaments is governed by that specific entities’ policies or rules



EWU Policy 602-02: Immunizations Policy Proponents: Vice Presidents for Student Affairs & Business & Finance Removes the requirement for students and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Adds a chapter indicating that certain programs may have additional immunization requirements



WAC 172-121-100, -110, -122: Student Conduct Code Clarifies the investigative process for conduct cases that do not involve sexual misconduct or interpersonal violence Indicates parties may have separate prehearing conferences Clarifies the admissibility of certain types of evidence if a party does not attend a full student conduct hearing.



Policies Under Review

Finally, the following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in May. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees, they will be open for public review and comment.

EWU Policy 202-08: Identity Theft Prevention Program

EWU Policy 203-04: Social Media

EWU Policy 204-01: Space Utilization (new)

EWU Policy 302-07: Institutional Biosafety

EWU Policy 401-06: Protected Health Information

EWU Policy 603-01: Campus Safety, Security and Crime Prevention

WAC 172-100: Traffic and Parking Rules

If you have any questions about the policy process, please contact Annika Scharosch, J.D., associate vice president for civil rights, compliance and enterprise risk management and Title IX coordinator at ascharosch@ewu.edu or by calling 509.359.6724.