Amanda Reedy, PhD, Chosen as Associate Dean of CPP

Amanda Reedy, PhD, has been selected as the associate dean of the College of Professional Programs. Reedy joined Eastern Washington University in 2010 as an assistant professor of social work in the School of Social Work. She served as associate dean for the college from Jan. 2022 through June 2023 and has been the chair/director of the School of Social Work since 2019. Reedy will begin her role on Aug.16. 

“Reedy has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, a person-centered approach, and the ability to build consensus. She brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the success and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff which make her an invaluable asset to the college,” said Provost Jon Anderson, in an email sent to CPP’s faculty and staff on July 24.

In addition to her administrative expertise, Reedy is a respected scholar with a robust record of publications, monographs, and reports, Anderson said, adding that her scholarly activities include significant contributions to understanding addictive behaviors, co-occurring disorders, and the social work needs of rural behavioral health agencies.

Reedy has also been recognized through recent grants and awards, such as the Innovia Foundation and the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration.

Please join Provost Anderson and Dean Osman Özturgut and welcoming Reedy as the new associate dean!

