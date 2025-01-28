2024 Online W-2 Wage and Tax Statement is Now Available

Your 2024 W-2 Wage and Tax Statement is now available online via EagleNet.

Here are the steps to access your W-2 information:

• Log onto our EagleNET website at InsideEWU
• Select “EagleNET Experience”
• Select “Employee Dashboard” from the “Employees” tile
• Select “Taxes” under the heading “Pay Information”
• Select “W-2 Wage and Tax Statement” from the drop-down information
• Select “2024” Tax Year from the drop-down box
• Select the “Display” button
• To print your W-2 select “Printable W-2”
• If you are unable to log into EagleNet, please contact the EWU Help Desk at (509) 359-2247.

For those employees that did not consent to an electronic W-2, your 2024 Form W-2 will be mailed to your permanent address reflected on EagleNet and is scheduled to be postmarked January 28, 2025.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your EWU W-2 information, contact the Payroll Office at (509) 359-2325.
Related URL: https://inside.ewu.edu/financialservices/office-of-controller/payroll/

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University