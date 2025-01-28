2024 Online W-2 Wage and Tax Statement is Now Available

Your 2024 W-2 Wage and Tax Statement is now available online via EagleNet.

Here are the steps to access your W-2 information:

• Log onto our EagleNET website at InsideEWU

• Select “EagleNET Experience”

• Select “Employee Dashboard” from the “Employees” tile

• Select “Taxes” under the heading “Pay Information”

• Select “W-2 Wage and Tax Statement” from the drop-down information

• Select “2024” Tax Year from the drop-down box

• Select the “Display” button

• To print your W-2 select “Printable W-2”

• If you are unable to log into EagleNet, please contact the EWU Help Desk at (509) 359-2247.

For those employees that did not consent to an electronic W-2, your 2024 Form W-2 will be mailed to your permanent address reflected on EagleNet and is scheduled to be postmarked January 28, 2025.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your EWU W-2 information, contact the Payroll Office at (509) 359-2325.

