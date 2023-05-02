SRA Template Update

Home » SRA Template Update

Message sent on May 1, 2023 from Provost Jonathan Anderson and Mary Voves, Vice President of Business and Finance

Dear campus colleagues,

Thank you for your ongoing participation in the SRA process. The feedback on the templates was very valuable and the academic task force needs additional time to finalize the template and training materials before they can be distributed. 

Thus, we are delaying the release of templates, which was originally scheduled for today, May 1. It is our intent to keep the University Services template release aligned with the release of the Academic Programs template. We understand the delay may impact our semester programs, and we are discussing potential solutions.

Please be on the lookout for announcements on Inside EWU, the SRA website, and further campus emails regarding updates. 

Thank you for your patience and understanding. 

In gratitude,

Jonathan Anderson, Provost & Mary Voves, VP of Business and Finance Co-Champions, Strategic Resource Allocation EWU

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University