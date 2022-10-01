Willow Springs Magazine’s Issue 90 Release Party￼

This upcoming Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. Willow Springs Magazine will host an online release party in celebration of the official release of Issue 90. The party will be hosted via Zoom and YouTube live, and will feature live readings from contributors including Joan Murray, Jason Graff, Melissa Studdard, Aran Donovan and others. This event is free and open to the public.

There will also be a live session for the audience to speak directly to the readers and ask questions about their work. Willow Springs encourages using the Zoom link because that’s how they will be taking questions. 

Attendees can find out more about the event and the readers via the Willow Springs Magazine’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. 

Attendees can also find out more about other Issue 90 contributors and read featured works from the magazine through the Current Issue page on the Willow Springs Magazine websiteIssue 90 is now available for purchase through the EWU marketplace store.

