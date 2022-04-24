In-Person Commencement Returns with Semester Ceremony

After two years of virtual celebrations amidst the pandemic, Eastern Washington University is excited to once again host live commencement ceremonies this spring.

First up will be students in EWU’s semester programs, who will receive their diplomas at 10 a.m., Friday, May 6, in the Centennial Ballroom of the Spokane Convention Center.

Graduation ceremonies for all other programs at all campuses will be at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18, at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

For details visit the EWU Commencement website.

