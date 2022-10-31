EWU Vaccination Policy Remains as State Lifts Covid Emergency Orders

The following message is from the Office of the President at EWU:

Dear campus community,

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern as a community has taken the health of campus very seriously, and our response to the challenges of the pandemic have been commendable. We are grateful to everyone who took the necessary precautions to stay healthy whether at home or on campus.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, the governor’s COVID-19 emergency orders will be lifted. Eastern Washington University students, faculty and staff will, however, continue to be guided by the requirements of policy EWU 602-02: Immunization through the 2022-23 academic year:

“All students, employees, and visiting scholars are required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 15, 2021. Subsequent to fall term 2021, students must provide proof of vaccination before the first day of the term they enroll. New employees must provide proof at the time of hire.”

Employees/Vendors/Contractors:

At this time, all staff and faculty are in full compliance with this policy, so the lifting of the emergency orders should not require any specific action for employees. New employees must provide proof at the time of hire.

Employees who exclusively work remotely, volunteers, vendors and contractors are not impacted by the EWU Immunizations policy, and therefore are not required to show proof of vaccination or have an approved exemption.

Current Students:

Until further notice, current students will be required to either show proof of vaccination or be approved for an exemption. Students who fail to comply may be fined up to $250 per term.

After consultation with the campus community, we will determine our approach for next year.

For more information, please visit ewu.edu/coronavirus. Employee questions should be directed to HR (hr@ewu.edu) and students should review the immunization requirements for more assistance.