SRA Task Forces Complete Training Sessions

The Academic Programs and University Services task forces completed three days of training with Strategic Resource Allocation (SRA) consultant Larry Goldstein, on Feb. 14-16. Task force members participated in various exercises, established ground rules and other protocols, and met with the Facilitation Team. Some of their initial work has been published to their respective task force pages on the SRA website.

Next steps include refining the list of academic programs and service functions, as well as the program and service templates—all of which will be distributed to campus for feedback in the near future.

Members of the campus community are encouraged to participate in any of the upcoming town halls, including the next one on Friday, March 3, which will be held in person from 1-2 p.m. in Showalter, Room 109. (Please note that those participating via Zoom will not be able to submit questions.) A recording of the Feb. 9 Town Hall is also available on the SRA website.

