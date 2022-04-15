2022 Get Lit! Festival Back In-Person

After two long years away, Get Lit! is back with a dynamic in-person festival that also features a number of virtual events. The festival runs Thursday through Saturday, April 21-24. Visit the Get Lit! website for a full schedule of events, ticket information and other details.

This year’s dynamic festival features a host of literary events, including readings, author presentations, discussions, fairs and far more. These events will feature authors Chen Chen, Brandon Hobson, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Rena Priest, Taneum Bambrick, Beth Piatote and many others.

One pass covers entry to 15 events on both Saturday and Sunday, from 9-5 p.m. Events include our first-ever live Dungeons and Dragons game; our yearly Poetry Salon; a reading and chapbook release inspired by The Scoop ice-cream flavors; many events celebrating local anthologies and presses; a book fair featuring over 20 bookish organizations from our region, and much more. There will also be food available for purchase from Feast World Kitchen and The Scoop, and free DOMA coffee each morning.

This year we are offering a weekend pass for $15, plus the fees that cover entry into all of our Saturday and Sunday daytime events at the Montvale Event Center. Events will be presented at multiple venues across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene including The Hive, The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, The Catalyst, The Bing Crosby Theater, and The Montvale Event Center.

Auntie’s Bookstore, our official festival bookseller, will sell books at nearly every live event, including our two-day book fair. You can also purchase festival author books from Auntie’s online.