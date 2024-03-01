Registration is now open for the Pride Center’s 15th Annual Lavender Graduation!

The EWU Pride Center is excited to invite graduating LGBTQ+ and ally students to our 15th Annual Lavender Graduation ceremony! This year’s ceremony will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, in the Walter and Myrtle Powers Reading Room in Hargreaves Hall.

Students interested in being recognized during the ceremony can register at this link. Registration for Lavender Graduation is open from now through April 30.

Additional updates will be added to the EWU Pride Center website.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Maggie Harty, student equity and belonging coordinator, at mharty@ewu.edu or 509.359.7870.