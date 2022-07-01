Search for CHSPH Dean to Begin

Home » Search for CHSPH Dean to Begin

From Jonathan W. Anderson, Provost and VP for Academic Affairs

Eastern Washington University will begin a dean search for the College of Health Sciences and Public Health (CHSPH) this fall. This will be a national search and both internal and external candidates will be considered. The selection of the leader for CHSPH is an important task and I am writing to initiate this process.  

You can view the proposed timeline via the link below.

I am actively seeking participation from faculty and staff to ensure we have strong representation among disciplines and ranks to serve on this screening committee, which will be chaired by Dr. David Bowman. Your involvement and feedback is an important factor in this process and if you would like to volunteer to serve, please submit your name via this link by August 1.

We anticipate having our first meeting on August 18, with the committee beginning screening of candidates on November 2.

Donna Mann, PhD, has agreed to continue to serve as interim dean through this academic year. 

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to reach out to me. 

Appreciatively,

-Jon

View the proposed timeline.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University