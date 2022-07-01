Search for CHSPH Dean to Begin

From Jonathan W. Anderson, Provost and VP for Academic Affairs

Eastern Washington University will begin a dean search for the College of Health Sciences and Public Health (CHSPH) this fall. This will be a national search and both internal and external candidates will be considered. The selection of the leader for CHSPH is an important task and I am writing to initiate this process.

You can view the proposed timeline via the link below.

I am actively seeking participation from faculty and staff to ensure we have strong representation among disciplines and ranks to serve on this screening committee, which will be chaired by Dr. David Bowman. Your involvement and feedback is an important factor in this process and if you would like to volunteer to serve, please submit your name via this link by August 1.

We anticipate having our first meeting on August 18, with the committee beginning screening of candidates on November 2.

Donna Mann, PhD, has agreed to continue to serve as interim dean through this academic year.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to reach out to me.

Appreciatively,

-Jon

View the proposed timeline.