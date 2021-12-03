Professor Pui-Yan Lam Receives Award for Work to Counter Hatred

Eastern’s Pui-Yan Lam, professor of Sociology and Justice Studies, was recently awarded the Eva Lassman ‘Take Action Against Hate’ Award.

The annual award, named in honor and memory of Eva Lassman, a Holocaust survivor who lived in Spokane for many years and often spoke at area schools and community events about her time in the Majdanek death camp, is presented by the Gonzaga Institute for Hate Studies to honor an individual or organization for doing impactful work to counter hatred in any of its forms.

Lam, who has spoken publicly about the increase in discrimination toward Asian Americans, says it was especially meaningful to share the award with Rowena Pineda.

Pineda, Lam’s fellow past co-chair of the Spokane Chapter of the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition, is a former EWU activist in residence, selected by Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies and the Women’s and Gender Education Center.