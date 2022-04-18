Eagle 1 News: April 2022

Dear Eagle Family and Friends,

Once again the Eagle Strong spirit is alive and well at Eastern Washington University! As we celebrated our 140th birthday earlier this month, our faculty, staff, students, alumni and community supporters rallied together to celebrate our 7th annual Giving Joy Day.

Despite a tough economic climate, our supporters did not not disappoint. Eastern raised a total of $338,649 to help support our awesome students through scholarships. More than 475 gifts came our way, ranging from $5 to $85,000. Most important, you all helped us spread something we really need these days — a lot of joy, spirit and pride!

That Eagle pride was on full display just a few days ago during our annual Alumni Awards ceremony. After going virtual during the pandemic, Eastern supporters gathered in-person to honor distinguished alumni who have made impactful contributions to their communities. Please visit the Alumni Association’s webpage to see this year’s winners.

These successful events reflect the positive vibe all over campus as we launch into spring quarter and welcome back our spring semester students (while, yes, still waiting for that spring weather). This week alone, we reintroduced many important in-person events and celebrations that had been altered because of the pandemic.

The campus community is commemorating Diversity & Inclusion Week through Friday, with multiple events designed to celebrate Eastern’s diversity and foster a culture of respect, integrity and inclusiveness.

Also this week, after going online for two years, we are so pleased to welcome back Get Lit! This premier literary festival kicks off Thursday and runs through the weekend. And another one of our artistic bright spots, EWU Theatre, is kicking off its spring production with Pride and Prejudice. I know they would love your support for their live performances over the next two weekends.

Friday is Earth Day. EWU has multiple celebrations planned, including the ribbon cutting of our new Eagle Station bus plaza at 9 a.m. Funded through the state’s Regional Mobility Grant Program, the station encourages people to leave their cars at home, helping to improve regional air quality and reducing traffic congestion. Our Earth Day celebration continues April 26 with a panel discussion, “Sovereignty through Sustainability.” Top policy makers, tribal scientists, cultural leaders and EWU faculty experts will converge on campus to address how climate change is threatening things like water quality, salmon restoration and food sovereignty.

As you can see, there are many wonderful things happening on campus. It’s truly a great feeling after what we’ve all been through over the last two years.

The best part, all this exciting activity will all culminate with the return of commencement ceremonies this spring. Seeing our students once again walking onto the stage to receive their diplomas will be a special moment, and another example of that great Eagle pride.

Until next month,

David May, PhD

Interim President

Eastern Washington University