Jan. 7 Inclement Weather

With the recent heavy snowfall, followed by rain and heavy winds Friday, EWU encourages employees who can work remotely to work with their supervisors to make telework arrangements for Friday, Jan. 7.

Employees who are unable to work remotely and have concerns for personal safety or road conditions are encouraged to work with their supervisors to make individual arrangements. Please be aware that there may be delays in opening some buildings such as URC and not all parking lots may be fully cleared.

For those who come to campus please park in cleared lots which will help our facilities team finish a plow of all lots.

We are fortunate that classes have not started and we are able to use the flexibility we have all gained though ZOOM and other remote work experiences to ensure that the work of the campus can continue uninterrupted.

Thank you for your cooperation.