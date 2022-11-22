In Memoriam: Robert (Bob) Herold

EWU is saddened to report that Robert (Bob) Herold, professor emeritus, passed away on Nov. 12. Herold retired from EWU in 2009 after serving the university for 40 years in his role in the Government Department.
