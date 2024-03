Eastern Washington University has been notified of the death of retiree Martha (Marti) Brzoska on Feb. 27. She came to EWU in 1985 as a faculty member in the Art department and transitioned to an administrative position in 1988 as an academic advisor in General Undergraduate Advising.

Brzoska retired from Eastern July 1, 2010. She is survived by her spouse, Mick Brzoska, also an EWU retiree.