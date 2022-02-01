In Memoriam: Jim Mowatt

EWU is saddened to report that Jim Mowatt passed away on Jan. 31. Mowatt served in Eastern’s Custodial Services for 29 years before retiring in 1993. No additional information is available at this time.
