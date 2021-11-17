In Memoriam: Jerry Uppinghouse

Eastern Washington University is sad to report on the death of retiree Jerry Uppinghouse, who served in the Advancement office for nearly 15 years starting in 1999. He also was active with the EWU Retirees Association.
