In Memoriam: Dixie Crabb

Eastern is saddened to report that Dixie Crabb, retired EWU staff, passed away on Nov. 16. Crabb began working at EWU in January 1987 in Dining Services, working for 9 years until retiring on April 1, 1996. Click here to view her obituary.
