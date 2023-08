Alice Emerson, a former counseling psychologist at EWU, passed away in fall 2022. A former co-worker in Counseling and Wellness Services (formally CAPS when Emerson worked here) says “Alice worked thy rough many, many of her lunches to see students in need. She truly went above and beyond to put students first.”

Emerson worked at Eastern for 14 years before her retirement. More information: Obituary for Alice Emerson (newstribune.com)