In Memoriam: Adam Raley

Eastern is saddened to belatedly report that former longtime professor, Adam Raley, died on Dec. 16, 2021.

A former Benedictine monk, Raley, a professor emeritus of philosophy and humanities, retired in 1998 after serving the university for 28 years. He met his wife Kay in the mid-1960’s while he was a priest and she was a nun. The couple married and went on to become proud parents and grandparents while continuing to serve their community.

Raley passed away at Hospice of Spokane, an organization he had helped to found.