The university is saddened to share the news that EWU retiree William (Bill) Greene, emeritus faculty in the Psychology Department, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023.

Greene began teaching at EWU in 1964 and retired in 1998, after 34 years of service. He was a pioneering researcher in biofeedback and a proponent of fitness for the whole community. Greene received the EWU Trustees Medal in 1980. To learn more about his life and accomplishments, read his obituary.