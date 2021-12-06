Vernon Loke to Oversee College of Professional Programs

Vernon Loke, PhD

Vernon Loke, PhD, has agreed to serve as interim dean of EWU’s College of Professional Programs, effective Dec. 16. He takes over for Jonathan Anderson, PhD, who will be stepping into the role of Provost on the same day.

Loke joined Eastern in 2009 after finishing his PhD in Social Work from the George Warren Brown School of Social Work at Washington University in St. Louis. Over the past three years, Loke has served as associate dean for the College of Professional Programs. The university will begin the process to search for a permanent dean next fall.